“Don’t Use Tap Water” ; Brain-Eating Amoeba Found in Local Water Supply!!!

Tests confirmed the presence of Naegleria fowleri in the Local Water Supply in USA .The amoeba can cause an infection of the brain, which is usually fatal.Residents of Lake Jackson, Texas, have been warned about using tap water after a deadly brain-eating microbe was found in the city’s public water supply.

Eight Texas communities were originally told not to use their water supply for any reason except to flush toilets. The commission issued an advisory warning people not to use tap water for any reason except to flush toilets in Lake Jackson, Freeport, Angleton, Brazoria, Richwood, Oyster Creek, Clute and Rosenberg.

Naegleria fowleri is a microscopic amoeba commonly found in warm freshwater and soil, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It usually affects people when contaminated water enters the body through the nose, from where it travels to the brain and can cause a rare and debilitating disease called primary amebic meningoencephalitis.The infection is usually fatal and typically occurs when people go swimming or diving in warm freshwater places such as lakes and rivers.

Authorities in Lake Jackson later said that people could begin using the water, but must boil it before drinking it. Residents were also told to take other measures, including not allowing water to go up their noses while showering or bathing.The city warned that children, elderly people, and people with weakened immune systems were “particularly vulnerable”.Officials stated they were flushing the water system, and would then carry out tests to ensure the water was safe to use.A probe into the city’s water supply began after a six-year-old boy contracted the microbe and died earlier this month.

Those infected with Naegleria fowleri have symptoms including fever, nausea and vomiting, as well as a stiff neck and headaches. Most die within a week.An infection was previously confirmed in the US state of Florida earlier this year. At the time, health officials there urged locals to avoid nasal contact with water from taps and other sources.