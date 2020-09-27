‘Eat in your bubble’; New York Cafe sets up plastic tents to maintain social distancing…

New York City: COVID-19 brought the entire world to a pause for months. One of the worst-hit economic industry is the dining and hospitality industry.

Now with the introduction of relaxation the industry has to come up with innovative ways to not only welcome the customers back but to also ensure a safe dining experience with social distancing. A popular eatery in New York City named ‘Café Du Soleil’ shifted to outdoor dining as it is safer than a large number of people being cramped up inside. The eatery installed individual plastic transparent tunnels calling it ‘space bubbles.’ Its Instagram page posted some pictures of the entire set up.

The structures are around 7-feet tall and it hosts 6 guests. A total of 80 guests are allowed to dine at a time. It also serves another important purpose, which is to keep the temperature under control. It is a perfect way to protect oneself from the rain, which is quite a problem for an eatery that only has outdoor dining at the moment.

This pod structure in Café Du Soleil has been a big hit. The owner Nadine Chevreux said, “The customers love them. They feel cozy. They have been up for a month so the business has been good.”