Former KPCC president tests positive for Covid-19

Former president pf Congress has tested positive for Covid-19. The senior Congress leader and former president of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), Dinesh Gundu Rao was tested positive for coronavirus. Dinesh Gundu Rao is a Congress MLA and

the AICC in-charge of Tamil Nadu, Goa and Puducherry.

“I have tested #Corona positive today. Therefore will be quarantining myself for 10 days. I request all my primary contacts to get themselves checked and take necessary precautions,” Dinesh Gundu Rao tweeted.

Gundu Rao had taken part in the proceedings of the monsoon session of the Karnataka assembly till late last night.