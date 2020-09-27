‘Ghost Photoshoot’:- Spooky challenge has gone viral.!!! See pics here…

Ahead of Halloween celebrations, fun and ‘spooky’ challenge have gone viral on the internet It is called the ‘Ghost Photoshoot’, people dress up as ghosts and get pictures to click in a rather retro set up. Halloween photoshoots needs is a crisp white sheet, a pair of sunglasses, a phone, and an editing application to give it the perfect retro vibe.

People don the sheet on themselves, put on their glasses, and go anywhere they like for the photoshoot. The pictures clicked are not necessarily scary in nature. They can even bring about a hilarious element as well. This challenge also keeps in mind the COVID-19 protocols as well. It does not involve a big gathering. Groups consisting of two or four people can do this challenge, or you can even do it on your own. Halloween is a festival that is widely celebrated in the west. It is the one time of the year where everyone is allowed to scare whoever they want to. The white sheet is the easiest and possibly the most perfect way to use for the festival without spending a lot on it.