Google is celebrating its 22nd birthday in a special doodle….

On September 27, two PhD students came up with the idea of setting up a prototype of a “large-scale search engine”. Their project went on to become Google – the biggest search engine in the world. Today Google is celebrating its 22nd birthday.

Today’s Google Doodle shows an animated ‘G’ wearing a birthday hat, eating a slice of cake and video calling the rest of its friends in the internet. Google was founded in 1998 by PhD students Sergey Brin and Larry Page during their research project at Stanford University in California. The pair published a paper about setting up a prototype of a “large-scale search engine” – that turned into Google.

Here’s the GIF:

They wrote: “We chose our systems name, Google, because it is a common spelling of googol, or 10100 and fits well with our goal of building very large-scale search engines.” Google operates all over the world in over 100 languages, answering trillions of search queries each year. There is a full team of doodlers, illustrators, graphic designers, animators and classically trained artists who help create what you see on those days.