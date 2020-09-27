‘India-Pakistan cricket will not take place during Modi’s tenure’; A great lose for Pakistan players in IPL

ISLAMABAD: Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi has said he does not think cricket ties between India and Pakistan will resume as long as the Narendra Modi-led government remains in power. Shahid Afridi also said that not being able to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL) due to a rift in cricket was a great loss to Pakistani players, including Babur and Asam. ‘The government of Pakistan is always ready to resume cricket ties. But that is not possible as long as the current regime in India continues. As long as Narendra Modi remains the Prime Minister, I do not think there will be any progress in India-Pakistan cricket relations,” Afridi said.

‘I know IPL is one of the biggest brands in world cricket. It would have been a great opportunity if players including Babur and Asam had been able to play there. Managing the stressful stages of IPL matches and sharing the dressing room with players from other countries would have made them even better players. That is why the Pakistani players are missing out on a great opportunity, ”Afridi said.