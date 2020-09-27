Indian army is all set for the Winter endurance test against the Chinese PLA.

Indian army is ready for the winder endurance test at the height of 5,800 metres on Finger 4 mountainous spur against the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA). The situation on all friction points is a stalemate with PLA accusing the Indian Army of upping the ante south of Pangong Tso on August 29-30 as a result of which their claimed withdrawal plans were scuttled. The situation along the 1,597-km Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh continues to be tense but under control with a small detachment of the Indian Army facing off a PLA detachment on Gogra Hot Springs or patrolling point 17 A. The situation on the north bank of Pangong Tso is that a small number of troops on both sides are at the Finger 4 height with PLA stationed behind finger 6 and the Indian Army on finger 3. There is no PLA presence on the ground level of PLA four or five but on the dominating height of finger four.

The Indian Army is dominating the Rezang la-Rechin La ridgeline on Kailash ranges with strong positions to defend the LAC despite PLA’s presence on Black Top and Helmet with the Indian troopers in between the two at the saddle. Although the Indian Army will have a new Ladakh Corps Commander in Lt Gen PG K Menon in place of Lt Gen Harinder Singh in October, the former is a Colonel of the Sikh Regiment who dishes out the choicest Punjabi cuss words despite being from Kerala. He has a vast experience on the LAC as he was the brigade general staff (Operations) of the XIV Corps in Ladakh before commanding a division in Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh.