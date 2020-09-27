“Prime Minister’s Love for Drumstick Paratha” ; Modiji Shares The Recipe (Video)!!!

New Delhi ; Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed he eats drumstick parathas once or twice a week to stay fit and healthy, and advised his people to do the same as he celebrated the first anniversary of the Fit India Movement on Thursday.PM Modi even shared the recipe of drumstick parathas in a nationwide online conference on the Fit India Movement. He said he used to cook drumstick parathas everyday. The 70-year-old Indian premier encouraged his people to include drumstick parathas in their daily diet to stay fit and healthy. His advice comes at a time when India is juggling with mounting pressure from COVID-19 cases.

Modi conversed with various health experts, practitioners, fitness influencers, and celebrities, including Virat Kohli, Milind Soman, footballer Afshan Ashiq, and celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, among others, while motivating the use of including drumstick parathas in one’s daily diet to achieve their fitness goals.He talked with Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli, and even explained the health benefits of drumstick parathas. PM Modi stated that drumsticks are rich in antioxidants and Vitamin C, an effective vegetable that helps combat the common cold, influenza, and has anti-inflammatory anti-bacterial properties that help in controlling the symptoms of asthma, cough, and other respiratory problems.

Not many of us know India’s ancient tradition of Ayurveda medicine cures 300 diseases that can be cured with the drumstick tree. A cup of moringa leaves juice gives as much Vitamin A as nine eggs or 500 grams of butter will. Not just that, it provides Vitamin C equals to six oranges and calcium equal to 900 grams of almonds.

Check out the recipe of drumstick paratha to stay fit and healthy:

Ingredients:

2 cup moringa leaves chopped

2 cup wheat flour

1/2 cup besan

1 cup chopped spring onions

1/2 cup coriander leaves

1 chopped green chili

1 teaspoon ginger and garlic paste

1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder

1/2 teaspoon degi mirch

1/2 teaspoon cumin seeds

1/2 teaspoon sugar

1/2 teaspoon amchur powder

1/2 teaspoon chaat masala

1/2 teaspoon ajwain or carom.seeds

Salt to taste

Buttermilk or curd to knead the dough AND Desi ghee to cook parantha

Method:

Take Besan and wheat flour in a bowl.

Add moringa leaves spring onions and coriander leaves.

Now add chopped green chili, ginger-garlic, and all spices.

Now add the rest of the ingredients and mix well.

Add curd gradually and make a dough.

Cover it and keep aside for 10 to 15 minutes.

Now heat tawa makes paratha apply some ghee while cooking.

Cook from both sides.

Serve hot with curry patta raita and spicy mint chutney

Chef Rupal Shah tells us that consuming drumstick is a great remedy for post-delivery problems and stimulates lactation.

Ingredients:

1 cup whole wheat flour

1 tablespoon Besan

½ cup Chopped drumstick or leaves

1 teaspoon Chilli powder

1 teaspoon Fenugreek seed powder

1 tablespoon Oil

Salt to taste

Ghee for cooking

Method:

Combine all ingredients in a bowl, mix properly and knead into a soft dough

Use curd to knead

Divide the dough into equal portions and roll out into a paratha

Heat a flat pan and cook on each side, using ghee

Serve hot

Enjoy and stay fit!

