Protests turn violent;  1 killed in firing, many  vehicles torched

A man has been killed in firing and many others are injured as the protests turned violent. The protests by tribal youth over the teacher recruitment examination started on Thursday has turned violent in Dungarpur. On Sunday, a group of protesters had torched a pickup van and vandalised property.

Hundreds of tribal youths blocked national highway No. 8 and pelted stones at police and torched vehicles. The protesters demanded filling of 1,167 unreserved posts of government teachers with ST candidates.

The protestors have so far torched over 25 vehicles, ransacked several shops, hotels and a petrol pump, he said.