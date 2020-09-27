Robert Pattinson in tracksuit; gives rise to meme fest…

The internet floods with different kinds of memes due to some picture or video that goes viral on social media. Here’s another one. A picture of actor Robert Pattinson wearing a brown tracksuit has become a viral meme now.

The photo dates back to 2017 and it is a ‘behind the scenes’ click from a film he called Good Time, where the actor played a bank robber. Director Josh Safdie had shared the photo back then. It randomly surfaced back on the internet and it became a viral meme that was shared on social media platforms. Netizens got extremely creative and used in every scenario possible.

this man just ate all my yoghurt and now won’t stop asking where the tv remote is pic.twitter.com/VvFmbW6ekO — BERTIE GILBERT (@bertieglbrt) August 7, 2020

i found this guy standing outside my house does anyone know how he got here? pic.twitter.com/xuieRPHKaM — stella (@uncutqems) September 2, 2020

This is not the first time the actor has been used as a meme. That aside, his fans still love him and await his films with a lot of excitement. Pattinson has been in the news recently for his latest stint in the Christopher Nolan film, Tenet. He is also starring in ‘The Batman’ where he is playing the elusive superhero that is set to hit the screens in 2021.