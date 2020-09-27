Russian S-400 missile crashes into launcher during training. Watch the video…

The video released yesterday shows that the S-400, which Russia claims to be the world’s largest air defense system, can also make mistakes. The new viral video shows the Russian S-400 missile falling into its own launcher. This video makes little bit fear for those countries that have placed orders for the purchase of S-400 defense weapons. The Russian military, along with troops from six other countries, conducted a military exercise called Kawkas-2020. Several weapons were tested during this training. But an interesting video showing the launch of the S-400 missile defense system has become a hit on social media.

The first missile from the S-400 successfully fired, reaching the target and completing the target. Meanwhile, the second missile successfully detached from the launcher crashed into the launcher before taking off. The missile fails and falls on top of the launch vehicle. When the missile falls down the soldiers escapes behind trucks. The video also shows black smoke rising in the background. It is not clear where the video was taken from.