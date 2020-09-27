Senior BJP leader tests positive for coronavirus

A senior leader of BJP has been tested positive for coronavirus. Former union minister and veteran BJP leader Uma Bharti has tested positive for coronavirus.

Uma Bharati informed this through her social media handle. Uma Bharati urged to all those who had come in contact with her to get tested for the virus.

“I am currently quarantined at Vande Mataram Kunj that lies between Haridwar and Rishikesh. I will get another Covid-19 test done after four days and if the situation remains the same, will consult doctors,” Uma Bharti tweeted.

Uma Bharati said that she got tested because she was down with a mild fever for three days and was positive for the virus in spite of following all Covid-19 norms including social distancing over her recent trip to the Himalayas.