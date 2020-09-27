Statue of Periyar found smeared with saffron dye

A statue of Tamil reformist leader E V Ramasamy Periyar at Samathuvapuram colony in Inamkulathur in Trichy was found smeared with saffron dye. The incident took place on Sunday morning.

Trichy police has registered a case and started investigation. Police had found a slipper near the statue.

Also Read: Recovery rate reaches 82.46%

This is the second incident of defacing the statue of Periyar. Earlier, a statue was found daubed in saffron paint in Coimbatore.

“Periyar is not the leader of just a movement. He is the leader of the Tamil race. Those who do such things thinking they are insulting him are insulting themselves,” said DMK chief M K Stalin.

E V Ramasamy, fondly addressed by supporters and followers in the reverential term ‘Periyar’, led a popular self-respect movement in the state based on rationalist principles and is the founder of DMK’s parent organisation, Dravidar Kazhagam.