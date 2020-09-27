“ TMC is spreading all lies”: BJP leaders attack Trinamool Congress

The BJP leaders in West Bengal came down heavily against the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC). The BJP had attacked TMC over the agriculture bill passed by the Indian Parliament. Earlier TMC had came with protests against the bills.

“The TMC is spreading all lies. The bills will allow the farmers to sell their products wherever they want and to any person they wish. The TMC, however, doesn’t want this. This is because TMC backed middlemen buy the products from farmers and sell them at exorbitant rates in the cities. The farmers get nothing”, said BJP national executive member, Sayantan Basu in Siliguri.

Also Read: “Refrain from acting on a political mandate to destabilize a democratically elected government,”

West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee had said that the bills would lead to an epidemic comparable to the Bengal famine of 1943 which claimed more than two million lives.