Virgin Hyperloop:-Bangalore Airport to conduct a study on a new form of transportation!!! Know more.

BENGALURU: The Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) and Virgin Hyperloop signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to conduct a feasibility study to link Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) with the city with super high-speed hyperloop transportation. This mode of transportation uses electric propulsion and electromagnetic levitation under near-vacuum conditions. With speeds of up to 1,080 km/hour, the hyperloop could transport thousands of passengers per hour from BLR Airport to the city center in under 10 minutes, according to the preliminary analysis.

Travelers could also streamline their multimodal trip with seamless check-in and security for both their hyperloop as well as air travel at centrally-located hyperloop portals. Virgin Hyperloop is an American transportation technology company that works to commercialize the high-speed Hyperloop technology concept, claims to be the only company in the world that has successfully tested hyperloop technology at scale, launching the first new mode of mass transportation in over 100 years. The company successfully operated a full-scale hyperloop vehicle using electric propulsion and electromagnetic levitation under near-vacuum conditions in Texas, realizing a fundamentally new form of transportation that is faster, safer, cheaper, and more sustainable than existing modes. The company is now working with governments, partners, and investors around the world to make hyperloop transportation a reality in a few years, not decades.