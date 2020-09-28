1200 prisoners test COVID-19 positive

Around 1200 prisoners were tested positive for Covid-19. This was informed by the jail authorities in the state.

Director General, Prison Administration and Reform Services in Uttar Pradesh has said that around 1,200 inmates in the 71 jails in the state has been tested positive for Covid-19.

1,40,000 tests, including those on 5,000 staff members, have been conducted in the state’s temporary and permanent jails, and over 7,000 had tested positive so far. 2 inmates have died of the virus. 128 prisoners have tested positive for Covid in Fatehgarh Central Jail.