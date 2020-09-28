‘4 years of ‘Surgical Strike’: Know how Indian soldiers destroyed terror launchpads

216 September 28, When the Pakistan government has got the chance to know the ‘New India’. The brave Indian soldiers demolished the terror launchpads and militants in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir by crossing the Line of Control. Pakistan will never forget the ‘surgical Strike’ by the Indian Army.

The Indian Army carried out the surgical Strike on 2016, September 28 as a reply to the terror attack in the Uri army base by militants in which 19 soldiers were killed.

Union government in 2018 decided to honour the bravery of the soldiers and marked September 28 as ‘Surgical Strike Day’.

“Four years ago, around this time, the world witnessed the courage, bravery and valour of our soldiers during the surgical strike. Our brave soldiers had just one mission and goal – to protect the glory and honour of mother India at any cost. They did not care for their lives, at all. They kept moving on the line of duty and we all witnessed how they returned victoriously. They made mother India proud,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said during his Mann Ki Baat speech on Sunday.

Here’s all that we need to know about 2016 surgical strikes:

1. The strike was conducted on the night of September 27-28 in 2016 after Pakistan-based terrorists launched an attack on the military base in Uri, Jammu and Kashmir.

2. The pre-planned surgical strikes conducted by para-commandos .

3. The strikes were carried out under the leadership of PM Modi, Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar and on the orders of National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

4. The Indian Army started building up its special forces squad on September 24, armed with night-vision devices, Tavor 21 and AK-47 assault rifles, rocket-propelled grenades, shoulder-fired missiles, pistols, high explosive grenades as well as plastic explosives.

5. The Army carried out the surgical strikes at night in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, inflicting heavy casualties on terrorists.

6.According to the Indian Army, nearly 35-40 terrorists were killed in the Pakistan-occupied region of Kashmir. Indian soldiers has razed six launchpads to the ground.Meanwhile, one soldier lost his life in the battle.