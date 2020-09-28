BJP workers clash with each other

The BJP activists had clashed with each others. Two such incident has been reported from the state of West Bengal.

The BJP workers clashed with each other in Bashirhat in North 24-Parganas and Baruipur in South 24-Parganas on Sunday morning.

A group of BJP activists has protested in front of the newly appointed national secretary of BJP, Anupam Hazra in Baruipur. Hazara reached Baripur to attend a party meeting. The clash broke out as another group of BJP workers tried to stop the protesters. Around 11 persons were injured in the clash.

The other incident took place in Bashirhat during a meeting called by the district president Tarak Ghosh . During the meeting a group of BJP workers started an agitation protesting Ghosh’s activity. When the party workers in favour of the president tried to control the situation, the BJP workers protesting started ransacking the chairs at the meeting place. The protestors locked Ghosh inside the meeting hall for a few hours. Later Ghosh was released after few local leaders intervened.