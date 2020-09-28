Covid-19 Updates: Press secretary of Chief Minister tests positive for Covid-19

The press secretary of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has tested positive for Covid-19. P.M.Manoj, a senior journalist and press secretary of Kerala CM was tested had carry out Covid-19 test after a staff in the CM office was tested coronavirus positive.

Earlier, finance minister Dr.T.M.Thomas Issack, industries minister E.P.Jayarajan and agriculture minister V.S.Sunil Kumar has been tested coronavirus positive.

On last day, Kannur MP K.Sudhakaran was also tested positive for Covid-19. Kollam MP N.K.Premachandram who was under treatment in AIIMS in Delhi was discharged on Sunday.