“Don’t ever touch your finger to your nose again. Never mind if you were trying to control a sneeze or pull a hair in your nose”: Bollywood actress Suchitra Krishnamoorthi reveals the reason for this

Many prominent Bollywood celebrities including Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Shraddha Kapoor were summoned and questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) which investigates the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

And now singer and actress Suchitra Krishnmoorthy has come forward against the investigation in which only heroines are targeted. The actress has questioned why only women were being named and ‘shamed’ in the probe.

“From normalising women being addressed as “#kyamaalhai in the movies, to fuming over a woman asking #MaalHaiKya in real life, our entire culture of misogny needs a reset. Im still aghast that no men were named & called for #ncbprobe – only the women shamed,”Suchitra tweeted.

Dont ever touch ur finger to ur nose again. Never mind if u were trying to control a sneeze or pull a hair in ur nose. Certainly dont do that in a video thats uploaded on social media. Or u may be labelled a druggie by fanatics . Sambhal ke rahiyo -times are bad ? — Suchitra Krishnamoorthi (@suchitrak) September 27, 2020

