A fire has broke out in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a government hospital.The fire broke out in the trauma ICU section of Chhatrapati Pramila Raje General Hospital in Kolhapur in Maharashtra on early Monday morning.

There were 15 patients in the ICU and all are safely evacuated. The fire has been extinguished. After the preliminary investigation it is supposed that short-circuit has caused the blaze.