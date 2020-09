Thiruvananthapuram: Four people were killed in a car accident in Kilimanoor.

The car was heading towards Thiruvananthapuram when it went out of control and hit a rock.

The deceased have been identified as Shameer, Zulfi, Lal and Najeeb, all residents of Venjaramoodu and Kazhakoottam.

The accident happened at around 1.30 in the morning. The initial conclusion was that the driver may have fallen asleep and caused the accident.