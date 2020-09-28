Intercity public transport services resumed in a Gulf country

The public transport services connecting cities has been resumed in a Gulf country. Mwasalat, the Oman National Transport Company has resumed the intercity public transport services. The decision was taken after the Supreme Committee dealing with the COVID-19 situation in Oman has given approval.

“Based on the approval of the Supreme Committee, it has been decided to resume public transport services in the Sultanate according to the specified dates and requirements. Bus services between the cities will resume in the first stage, to be followed by a gradual return in the operation of the service within the cities,” the operator said in the statement.

Also Read: 635 recoveries in Bahrain

Mwasalat provides a number of services from the governorate of Muscat to different wilayats of the Sultanate (Jaalan Bani Bu Ali, Al Buraimi, Ibri, Duqm, Yanqul, Sur, Rustaq, Salalah, Marmul, Masirah, Khasab and Haima) and the Emirate of Dubai.