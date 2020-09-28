Man sits dharna outside in-laws’ home to ‘free’ wife

In a bizarre incident, a man has started dharna to ‘free his wife’. The incident is reported from Sonakhali village in Nadia district in West Bengal on Monday.

Aloke Mallick, young man aged 28 has sat on a dharna in front to his wife Sangita Ghosh’s wife. Mallick claims that he has married Ghosh without the consent of her family. He sat dharna in front of his ‘in-law’s house’ with placards that had photos of their wedding and a copy of the marriage certificate.

Mallick who runs a photography studio claimed that he and Ghosh had married as per the Hindu rituals at a temple and it was also legally registered.

As per Mallick, Sangita went to see her parents at their house and her family was not letting her return after that. They thrashed her and sent her to somewhere else.

“As they sent her to an unknown place, I sat on the dharna to get back my wife and until I find any result, I will continue with it,” Aloke said.