Massive protest against China held in Canada raising pro-India slogans

A massive protests against China has been held in Vancouver in Canada raising India slogans. The protest was held by Friends of Canada- India along with seven other organizations in front of the Chinese Consulate Office in Vancouver on Monday.

The protests was held demanding the release of two detained Canadians in China ,to resist CCP , to oppose China’s new Hong Kong national security law, to free Hong Kong, Tibet and Indian part.

More than 500 people participated in the protest. The seven other organizations who joined Friend of Canada- India are Canada Tibet Committee & the Tibetan Community, Friends of Canada India Organization, Vancouver Society of Freedom, Democracy and Human Rights for China, Vancouver Hong Kong Political Activists, Vancouverites concerned about Hong Kong, Vancouver Society in Support of Democratic Movement (VSSDM) and Vancouver Uyghur Association