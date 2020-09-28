Pakistan government announces its decision on ancestral houses of legendary Bollywood actors Raj Kapoor and Dilip Kumar in Peshawar

The Pakistan government has announced its decision on the ancestral homes of legendary Indian actors Raj Kapoor and Dilip Kumar in Pakistan. The provincial government in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa has announced the decision.

The Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government will buy the ancestral homes of the Indian actors. At present both the houses are in dilapidated condition and facing demolition threat. The Department of Archaeology in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province has decided to allocate sufficient funds for purchasing the two buildings.

Also Read: Ras Al Khaimah Ruler enjoys bike ride in the mountains

Both the houses will be converted as heritage centres. Both the houses are in the heart of Peshawar city.

Raj Kapoor’s ancestral home, known as Kapoor Haveli, is situated in the fabled Qissa Khwani Bazar. It was built between 1918 and 1922 by the legendary actor’s grandfather Dewan Basheswarnath Kapoor. Raj Kapoor and his uncle Trilok Kapoor were born in the building. It has been declared national heritage by the provincial government.

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar’s over 100-year-old ancestral house is also located in the same locality. The house is in shambles and was declared as national heritage in 2014 by the then Nawaz Sharif government.

The owner has demanded ? 200 crore from the KP government to sell it out to the government.

In 2018, the Pakistan government decided to convert the Kapoor Haveli into a museum, heeding to a request by Rishi Kapoor .