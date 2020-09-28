DH Latest NewsLatest NewsGulf

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler enjoys bike ride in the mountains: Watch the viral video

Sep 28, 2020, 09:21 am IST

A video of ruler of Ras Al Khaimah enjoying a bike ride  in the mountains has gone viral in the social media.   In the video His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, can  been seen  enjoying a sporty bicycle ride on the UAE’s highest mountain – Jebel Jais.

The video was shared online by the Ras Al Khaimah Government Media Office.

Last month, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, was spotted enjoying an evening bike ride around Dubai.

