Superstar Aamir Khan appointed as CEAT tire brand ambassador

Mumbai: CEAT Tyres, India’s leading tyre manufacturer, CEAT Tyres, has signed Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan as its brand ambassador for two years. As part of an integrated marketing campaign, Aamir Khan will feature in two commercials during the course of the IPL 2020 to promote CEAT’s Secura Drive range of premium car tyres. The first ad will be aired at the beginning of IPL and will also be rolled out/promoted across different media platforms both online and offline. The campaign based on the theme ‘don’t be a dummy’ emphasises on the usage of high-quality tyres that provide complete safety in any kind of driving conditions.

The campaign is based on an interesting storyline set in an advanced tyre testing facility, where test dummies are used for testing. Aamir Khan’s character is that of a dummy who comes to life when no one’s watching and manipulates situations to save himself from the perils of tyre testing. The idea is to propagate safety and showcase how the CEAT Secura Drive car tyres enable a safe drive in different driving situations, through superior control at high speed turns and precise braking. CEAT’s Secura Drive tyres are meant for premium sedans and compact SUVs such as Honda City, Skoda Octavia, Toyota Corolla, Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Honda WR-V, etc.