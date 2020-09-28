Toddler dies in Kerala after being hit by a bike…

Balaramapuram: 15-month-old toddler in died after being hit by a bike when she accidentally played on the road in front of their house. Nakshatra, who sustained grievous injuries, died later that night.

The incident took place on Saturday evening. As pre reports, the gate of the house was open and the toddler wandered out of the compound to the road when a bike hit her. The child’s parents were inside the house at the time of the incident.

The baby sustained grievous injuries. The child was first taken to PRS Hospital at Killipalam but from there, she was referred to the Ananthapuri Hospital. When she was tested positive for coronavirus there, she was shifted to the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College, where she passed away.

The child’s father and grandfather were in quarantine while the incident took place. “The child also underwent a COVID-19 test in the hospital and her results came out as positive. It was only after this that both the parents and grandfather were tested and their results returned positive,” said an official.

The Balaramapuram police have registered a case against the bike rider under section 304Aof the Indian Penal Code. The toddler’s body is presently kept at the mortuary in Medical College Hospital. Nakshatra’s father is a ration shop dealer in the region. She also has a four-year-old elder brother. Her parents and grandfather, who are found to have COVID-19, are presently under treatment at the Medical College Hospital.