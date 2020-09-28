Washington: President Donald Trump spent more than $ 70,000 styling his hair when he was on The Apprentice, and he wrote it off as a business expense. The Times received Trump’s tax returns and produced a highly anticipated report detailing how the president has avoided paying taxes over the past two decades. Trump paid more than $ 70,000 for haircuts and styling while hosting his reality show “The Apprentice”. Trump companies paid almost $ 100,000 to Ivanka Trump’s hair and makeup artist. Both expenses were written off as a business expense, which helped reduce Trump’s tax burden. Which includes “detailed information from his two years in office,” found that Trump avoided paying federal income taxes for ten years for the past 15 years, paying only $ 750 in taxes in 2016 and 2017 Has.

The tax return data also showed that Trump’s companies were reporting large losses and he avoided paying income taxes “mainly because he said he lost a lot more money than he made”. Trump’s company reported losses of at least $ 315.6 million from its golf courses and $ 55.5 million in losses at its Washington DC hotel.

Trump denied the report. “It’s totally fake news. Made up, fake,” he told White House reporters.