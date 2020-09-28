“Why do you support Hindus despite being a Muslim?”: Radical Islamists issue death threats against TMC MP Nusrat Jahan

Once again radical Islamists and fanatics has turned against West Bengal MP and actress Nusrat Jahan. The radical Islamists turned against TMC MP as she posted a picture of her dressed as Goddess Durga, on social media.

Nusrat Jahan, the TMC MP on her social media page has shared shared pictures of her, dressed as Goddess Durga and also shared a video of photoshoot, where she was photographed dressed as Durga. The Bengali actress shared the photos as the state is going to celebrate Durga Puja, the biggest festival in the state. This has ignited the wrath of fanatics.

Fanatics from India and Bangladesh has unleashed cyber attack against her after this. The fanatics questioned her integrity for not following Islam and also issued death threats.

Many radical islamists and fanatics has came with venomous comments for the photos shared by the MP. An Instagram user questioned, “Tui ekta Muslim hoye kiser jonno Hindu der support korich (Why do you support Hindus despite being a Muslim?)”.

Pointing towards the trident in Nusrat’s hand,another wrote, “Muslaman hoye haath e ata ki. Nauzubillah (How can you have this in your hand when you are a Muslim? Nauzubillah- Seek refuge in Allah).” Another Instagram user wrote, “Hindu chee“.



Another user , “Muslim er name colonko. Muslim hoye erokom post amra dekhte chai na (You are a blot on the name of Muslims. As Muslims, we don’t want to see such posts.)” Another user asked, “Apni Musalman hoye (How can you do this being a Muslim?)” .‘Tor moroner somoi asa gecha. Allah tale ke bhaoi karo aar nijer sorir dekhe rakhta paro na chi chi chi (Your time of death has come. Fear the Allah. Can’t you keep your body covered? Chi Chi Chi)’, said another social media user.

Another user asked to change Nusrat Jahan to change her name, is she can’t adhere to Islamic principles. He wrote, “Naam ta Nusrat Jahan na rekha akhon theka Nusu Das/Ghosh/Sen agulo koren (Change your name from Nusrat Jahan to Nusu Das/ Ghosh/Sen – basically Hindu names). One compared the Bengali film actress to ‘Satan’ (evil) for posing as Goddess Durga. He wrote, “Apni Muslim name Saitan. Musalman Saitan toh dekhe na. Aapnare dekhle Saitan dekher saad mita gesa (You are evil in the name of Muslims. Even though Muslims can’t see evil, yet, my desire to see it has been fulfilled through you).”Another Instagram user wrote, “Chi Muslim hoyeo apni asob korchan lojja bolta apna ki kichu nei chi chi chi…. Jahannami mohila…. Ni lojjo maya allah sob dakcha (Shame on you for doing this as a Mulsim. You have no shame left in you. You are condemned to go to Jahanam aka Hell. No shame. Allah is watching everything)”

This is not the first time that Nusrat Jahan has been issued threats by Radical Islamists. Nusrat Jahan was also targeted by Islamists due to her marriage with a Jain man. Last year, a cleric from the Darul Uloom Deoband in Uttar Pradesh, named Mufti Azad Wasmi, had slammed the Trinamool Congress leader saying that a Muslim should not offer prayers to any God other than Allah.