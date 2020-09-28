‘Will hug Chief Minister if I have Covid-19’, says Anupam Hazra, BJP national secretary

BJP’s newly appointed national secretary, Anupam Hazra ignited controversy by saying that he will hug Chief Minister if has Covid-19. Anupam Hazra said this while speaking to media persons in Baruipur in South 24 Parganas district in West Bengal.

“Our workers are fighting a bigger enemy than corona. They are fighting Mamata Banerjee. Since they were not affected by corona they are not scared anymore. I will hug Mamata Banerjee if I have corona (get infected). She treated victims of the disease pathetically. Their bodies were burnt with kerosene. Sons were not allowed to see the face of their parents who died of Covid-19. We don’t even treat dead cats or dogs like that,” said Hazra.

“I have decided that if I get infected by the coronavirus, then I will go and hug Mamata Banerjee,” he added.

A complaint has been registered against the BJP leader in Siliguri. Police had filed an FIR against him.

Hazra, a former TMC MP who joined the BJP last year. He was contested against popular actress Mimi Chakraborty of TMC from the Jadavpur Lok Sabha constituency. But was defeated.