A 90-year-old grandmother from Kerala learning to use a laptop; See pics

The Grandson’s of a 90-year-old woman recently shared images of his grandmom sitting on a chair while focusing on a laptop screen to read the daily news. She is from Kerala’s Thrissur district is now winning love on the internet for her zeal to adapt to the tech culture. Her grandson said, “My grandmother, aged 90, learning to use the laptop to read the e-newspaper. I think her willingness to accept and adapt to change is really appreciable.” The images shared show Mary sitting on the chair and reading the e-paper of Malayalam daily, Mathrubhumi. As per reports, Mary’s family had to stop the delivery of newspapers to the home owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

With netizens spotting the contents of the online paper their grandmother starts off with reading the obituary and keeps a track of the people who died in a week. It hasn’t been long since his grandmother started reading online, hardly for a month. They have a spare table, which he wishes to give to his grandmother for her to read the e-news. Mary was very happy after she discovered that so many strangers came forward to shower love for her. The netizens lauded Mary’s efforts and zeal to stay updated with the changing times.