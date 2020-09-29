Commodity Market: Gold price shoots up

In the commodity market the price of gold has surged up.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), October gold futures rose 0.1% to Rs. 50,190 per 10 gram while silver futures gained 0.5% to Rs. 60,730 per kg.

In the Kerala market, the price of sovereign gold has shoots up. The price of sovereign gold per 8 gram reached at Rs.37,200 up by Rs. 400. One gram gold is priced at Rs.4650 up by Rs, 50. The gold price in Kerala has remained firm for last three days.

In global markets, the price of spot gold rose 0.15% to $1,883.69 per ounce. Among other precious metals, silver today fell 0.1% to $23.68 per ounce while platinum fell 0.2% to $880.56.