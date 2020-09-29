Covid-19 Updates: 1076 recoveries in UAE

The Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE has update the coronavirus situation in the country. In the last 24 hours, 995 new coronavirus cases , along with 1,076 recoveries and 3 deaths were reported in UAE.

Thus the total coronavirus cases has reached at 93090. In this 82538 had been recovered. The death toll stands at 416. The number of active cases in UAE is 10136.

Also Read: “If the Constitution is not protected, I have to act”

More than 98,000 new Covid-19 tests have been carried out in UAE in the last 24 hours , taking the total tests done so far to over 9.5 million.