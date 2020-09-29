Europe will see 8 major photography events in the next few months….

Due to lockdown restrictions or current great uncertainty, some major photo festivals in Europe had to be postponed, but many still offer a variety of experience for their audience – online and offline.

PHotoESPANA

Spain and online

June 25 – October 31

This festival of photography and visual arts encompasses almost all of Spain and will last until the 31 October. This year’s 23rd edition focuses on digital projects.

The outdoor exhibitions paying homage to the role of balconies and windows have played in our lives recently are being held in more than 50 cities in Spain, inviting citizens to use photography as a means of expression and communication in these difficult times.

Visa pour l’image

Perpignan, France and online

August 29 – September 13, additional dates: September 19, 20, 26, 27.

Among this year’s highlights: ecological issues: pollution, deforestation, water shortages; protest movements, and documenting the pandemic. Overall 20 exhibitions will be available at 3 locations in the town.

Athens photo festival

Athens, Greece and online

September 16 – November 15, 2020

Athens Photo Festival, usually takes place in the Greek capital during the summer months, is scheduled to run until mid-November. The event offers exhibitions, talent development and engaging activities such as photo marathons, portfolio reviews, educational labs and a night screening. The team says it’s exploring ways to compute parts of the program to offer artist talks, portfolio reviews and exhibition tours as an online experience.

GETXOPHOTO

Getxo, Basque Country, Spain and online

3–27 September 2020

It invites photographers and visual storytellers from all over the world to explore a festival -wide theme proposed each year. Most of the exhibitions are designed as open-air installations, highlighting the dialogue between images and the environment. GETXOPHOTO prepares a specific program for online experience.

Festival Photo La Gacilly

La Gacilly, France

July 1 – October 31

This photography event is focused on nature and environmental issues since its foundation in 2004. The festival aims to blend images into the landscape of La Gacilly, a village in French Bretagne.

Rencontres d’Arles

Arles, France

canceled in 2020, maintaining awards and some limited events online and offline

This international photography festival, which celebrated its 50th anniversary last year, had to cancel its 51st edition in 2020 due to pandemic-related restrictions. The festival’s team has made available online one of the most anticipated experiences of the festival, a projection of festival favourite artists and photographers – the Night of the Year.

Photo London

7–18 October 2020

Photo London, an annual photography event, usually held in Somerset House in London.

It generously shares a vast selection of photography-related content on its website. This year, due to uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 its fair will also take place online.

Paris Photo

Paris, France

12-15 November

One of the world’s biggest fairs focused on photography is usually held in the middle of November. Special exhibitions featuring important public and private collections, award ceremonies and conversation series’ led by artists, curators, and key figures in the field are organized each year. The archive of the talks from the previous year can be found on the fair’s website.