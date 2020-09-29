Fan says “Actor’s Grave Looks Like A ‘Trash Dumpster” ; Wife Replies To The Post

Mumbai; Late actor Irrfan Khan’s wife, Sutapa Sikdar, has replied to a fan’s post about the actor’s grave being left neglected. Fans began pointing this out after actor Chandan Roy Sanyal shared a picture of Irrfan’s grave, at the Versova Muslim Kabrastan in Mumbai.

A fan wrote in the comments section, “Dear Sutapa, recently I saw a photo of Irrfan bhai’s graveyard. I was heartbroken, cause it’s only a few months and his graveyard looks like a trash dumpster. I thought you planted ‘Rat ki Rani’ since he loved that plant. What happened? If the photo is real, then it’s a crying shame. If you have a real recent photo of the graveyard, please Post-it.”

Sutapa in her response wrote that she isn’t allowed to visit Irrfan’s grave, and has instead created a shrine for the actor at Igatpuri. She wrote;

When Irrfan’s fans began asking why his grave had not been tended to, Chandan told that “People were touched by the gesture but I did not do it for social media. His tomb is not fancy but has a vibration of its own. It is sort of nicely merging with nature, just like the actor himself. It has some magical power.”Irrfan died in April, after a two-year battle with a neuroendocrine tumor.