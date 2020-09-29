DH Latest NewsLatest NewsGulf

LPG cylinder price for the month of October announced

Sep 29, 2020, 07:13 pm IST

The update price for LPG cylinders for the month of October announced. The  UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure has announced  this. The ministry has slashed 24% in the price of home-use liquid gas cylinders.  The new prices will come into effect from October 1, 2020.

New prices  are the following :

– 11kg cylinder for Dh60

– 22kg cylinder for Dh115

– 44kg cylinder for Dh230

Emirates Gas company will distribute gas cylinders in Dubai and Northern Emirates, while Emarat will be distributing cylinders only in Dubai.

