LPG cylinder price for the month of October announced

The update price for LPG cylinders for the month of October announced. The UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure has announced this. The ministry has slashed 24% in the price of home-use liquid gas cylinders. The new prices will come into effect from October 1, 2020.
New prices are the following :
– 11kg cylinder for Dh60
– 22kg cylinder for Dh115
– 44kg cylinder for Dh230
Emirates Gas company will distribute gas cylinders in Dubai and Northern Emirates, while Emarat will be distributing cylinders only in Dubai.
