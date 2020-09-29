Netherlands, Spain and France together brings strict rules to control the spread of coronavirus…..

Netherlands introduces stricter measures to combat the rising coronavirus cases, they banned spectators at professional sports matches and ordering bars and restaurants to close at 10pm for the next three weeks.

Health Minister Hugo de Jonge said “we’re doing our best, but the virus is doing better”, warning that strict measures could follow if the numbers don’t stop going up. Prime Minister Mark Rutte also advised people to wear face masks when shopping in Amsterdam, Rotterdam and The Hague, the three cities with the highest rates of infections.

He also said people should work from home, no more than three visitors should be allowed in homes, and no more than four people should go out together. The country’s coronavirus cases registered 2,921 new infections in the last 24 hours. Ernst Kuipers, of the national acute care network, said there are now 660 COVID-19 patients in Dutch hospitals, including 142 in intensive care units and that the numbers are rising fast.

In the French city of Marseille, bars and restaurants were closed to stop the spread of the virus. The measures are expected to last at least two weeks. France’s central government also ordered new softer restrictions for ten other cities including Paris, where infections are on the rise. The country has reported 31,511 virus-related deaths, among the highest tolls in Europe.

Salvador Illa, Spain’s health minister, has called for stricter measures to be introduced in the capital Madrid, which has a high number of new infections. Parts of Madrid have already been under strict measures to stop the spread, but now an additional 160,000 people in the city are also under further social restrictions.