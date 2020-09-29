‘Too exciting a game for a pregnant lady’; Anushka Sharma shared her happiness as RCB wins the last match

The actress Anushka Sharma confronted Sunil Gavaskar over his controversial remark on her in between an IPL match earlier. This happened during the game between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kings XI Punjab. The actress went on to call Gavaskar’s comment distasteful. The latter then clarified that he did not blame Anushka for Virat Kohli’s performance. Now, the actress ecstatic as Virat Kohli led the RCB team wins another match. The actress has given a few glimpses of the team members including Kohli himself celebrating their win. She also pens a note along with it that reads, “Phew! Too exciting a game for a pregnant lady (sic). What a team this one.”

Both Anushka and Virat had announced about her pregnancy a few weeks back, much to the excitement of their fans and loved ones. The actress has also shared a few pictures of herself on social media in which she proudly flaunts her baby bump. She is currently in Dubai, where Kohli and the rest of the cricketers are busy with the IPL matches. The actress often keeps her fans updated with whatever is happening in her daily life through social media.