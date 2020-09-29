Two unidentified terrorists gunned down during encounter in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir: Two terrorists have been gunned down during an encounter with the security forces in the Samboora area of Awantipora in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district. The identity and group affiliation of the slain terrorists are yet to be ascertained. An Army jawan has also got injured and the cordon will remain to continue all night. A few more terrorists are believed to be holed up in the area as the gun battle between them and security forces continues. As per reports, the heavy firing had ensued between the two sides.

A joint search operation was launched by the Jammu and Kashmir Police, 50 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) after they received specific inputs about the presence of a few terrorists in the area. The security forces cordoned the suspected place and the terrorists hiding there started firing at them. This led to the retaliation from the security forces and the encounter broke out. The Police recovered arms and ammunition from his possession and he admitted being working as an associate for terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba.