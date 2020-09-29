World Heart Day 2020:- A notable increase in heart disease patients after the pandemic!!! Know why

As we are struggling to deal with COVID-19, another health problem that might cripple the country’s busy health infrastructure is heart diseases. There has been a notable increase in the patients reporting heart diseases after the pandemic. Reduced accessibility and patient fears of contagion are the leading reasons behind this. The doctors and healthcare experts in India are concerned about the delay in treatments, which may have fatal consequences. “Heart disease has marginally increased by 10 to 20% compared to pre-COVID-19, but patients are not coming forward due to scare except in an emergency. So there is a 25% decline in the number of patients reporting on time in Hospitals, said Dr. DK Jhamb, Director & HOD, Cardiology, Paras Hospitals, Gurugram.

India has witnessed a significant rise in cardiovascular diseases between 1990 and 2016. So much that heart diseases and strokes were among the top reasons behind people’s death in the country. About 28.1% of deaths that occurred in India in 2016 were due to heart diseases and stroke. Experts now fear that these patients may not get the attention they deserve for proper treatment. According to doctors, the coronavirus restrictions laid down by the government have resulted in some unhealthy changes in people’s lifestyles, which might result in a cardiovascular problem. Stress, poor diet, and emotional turmoil are factors that could take a toll on the heart. The psychological effects (loneliness, stress, anxiety, isolation, unemployment fear, and economic burden) of the pandemic combined with other lifestyle factors like smoking and drinking, irregular eating habits, unhealthy diet, and physical inactivity may increase cardiovascular problem cases during the pandemic. Prevention is better than cure So everyone practices yoga and pranayama to reduce stress levels. Also, a gentle head massage or full body massage to reduce the load on your heart.