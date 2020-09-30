“90s Glam Queen” Khushbu’s Beauty Tips ; Try These DIY Secrets !!!

Khusbu is one actress who is ageing like fine wine. Her films range across several languages including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and even Hindi. She engraved a place for herself and has been captivating her fans with her beauty and on-screen performances.

The actress never fails to share some beauty tips and tricks with her fans. While people are at home and do not want to go to the salon owing to one’s safety from the virus, one can certainly try these amazing and effective skincare and hair care tips. In fact, Khusbu’s hair care tips are a must-try, after all, why wouldn’t we want the secret behind those lustrous tresses.

Homemade hibiscus hair mask



The actress loves to use hibiscus flowers on her hair. Not as a decoration but as a mask. She called it the secret behind her “luscious healthy hair.” One can use curd, eggs, olive oil, hibiscus flower and leaves, honey, and a few drops of rosemary essential oil. However, before using this mask, Khushbu advised using hair oil first.

Avocado face pack

Khushu is known for her on-screen beauty. She just turned 50 on September 29 and can give any 20-something a run for their money. For her face, here’s a DIY mask one can apply while at home during a pamper session. The actress uses an avocado face pack. Take one whole avocado and mash it. Add a pinch of turmeric and apply the mixture all over your face. Let it sit for 20 mins and rinse off.

Avocado is best for extremely sensitive skin. It contains vitamins such as B1, B2, B3, B6, C, E, K, and minerals such as zinc and potassium. and it is also a rich source of vitamin A which helps in the regeneration of new cells. It also boosts collagen production on the skin and is a great moisturizer.

DIY henna hair mask

If you think henna dries your hair, Khushbu has a trick to help it ooze out some benefits. To your henna paste add yogurt, eggs, coconut oil, and a few drops of essential oil (rosemary or lavender) and add some black coffee/tea. However, apply coconut oil before on the hair and then add this mask. Keep this mask for 30 minutes and wash off with a shampoo and conditioner.