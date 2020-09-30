Breaking News ; Famous Filmmaker Summoned For Sexual Assault Case (Video) !!!

Mumbai: Mumbai Police have summoned Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap after model-actress Payal Ghosh submitted a formal complaint against him to the Mumbai police. Anurag, who has been accused by a female actor of sexual molestation, has been summoned to appear at the Versova police station on Thursday.

According to Payal Ghosh’s complaint, Anurag Kashyap had invited her to his house and he molested her. After her complaint, other Bollywood celebs had come in defense of Anurag Kashyap. In one of her interviews. Payal had named Actress Richa Chadda facing a similar situation while Richa Chadda denied the statement saying that she never faced what Payal had said. Recently, Payal Ghosh met Maharashtra Governor Bhagatsingh Koshiyari to request to provide her security. In the meeting, Payal asked the Governor to provide her Y security as there is a threat to her life.

Anurag Kashyap who was vocal about the allegations stated by actress Payal Ghosh has not commented post police accepted her complaint. According to sources, Anurag has been asked by his lawyers not to make any comment on this issue as Mumbai Police will start their investigation soon. The filmmaker has also been asked by the Mumbai Police to remain present at Oshiwaray police station to record his statement at 11 am.

Actress Swara Bhaskar criticized Minister Ramdas Athaavle for supporting Payal Ghosh. Swara posted a picture of Athavle and Ghosh together and said: “It would have been better if Minister Athavle could have extended the same support to Hathras victim’s family.”