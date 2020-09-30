Commodity Market: Gold price goes up

In the commodity market the price of gold has surged. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), December gold futures were down 0.5% to Rs. 50,386 per 10 gram, their second fall in three days. Silver futures on MCX plunged 2% to Rs. 61,267 per kg.

Also Read: Gulf country makes important announcement

In the Kerala market the price of sovereign gold has rised by Rs.160 per 8 gram and reached at Rs.37360. One gram gold is priced at 4670 up by Rs. 20.

In the international market, the price of spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,896.03 per ounce. Among other precious metals, Silver rose 0.2% to $24.22 per ounce, platinum fell 0.1%, to $883.25 and palladium gained 0.5% to $2,319.59.