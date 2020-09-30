COVID-19 live updates; Covid cases at its highest peak today, crosses 8000..

Thiruvananthapuram: Covid-19 has been confirmed for 8830 people in Kerala today. The disease killed 23 people. 7695 people were infected through contact. Contact sources for 784 are not clear. Infection was confirmed in 123 health workers.

A total of 63,682 samples were tested within 24 hours. Shailaja teacher said in a press release.

Ernakulam 1056, Thiruvananthapuram 986, Malappuram 977, Kozhikode 942, Kollam 812, Thrissur 808, Alappuzha 679, Palakkad 631, Kannur 519, Kottayam 442, Kasaragod 321, Pathanamthitta 286, Wayanad 214 and Idukki 157 districts were affected today. 23 deaths have been confirmed due to Covid-19.