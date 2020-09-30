Elon Musk says that ‘he won’t get COVID-19 neither will he take the vaccine’…Read more!!!

San Francisco: Each and every individual is eagerly waiting for the Covid-19 vaccine, the tech billionaire Elon Musk has said that he would not take the vaccine when it is available.

In an interview, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO slammed the widespread restrictions imposed across the country to deal with the pandemic. When the interviewer asked “Will you get a vaccine? What will you do with your own family?” Musk said, “No, I’m not at risk for COVID. Nor are my kids.” He said that it was a huge mistake to impose lockdowns.

“I mean this is a hot button issue where rationality takes a back seat. In the grand scheme of things what we have is something with a very low mortality rate and high contagion”. “Essentially the right thing to do would be to not have done a lockdown for the whole country but to have anyone who is at risk quarantine until the storm passes”.

COVID-19 has killed over one million people in the world so far, while the US is the worst hit country where over 200,000 people have died due to the pandemic. Musk has been against of strict restrictions on the movement of people from the very beginning. His company SpaceX even achieved a major milestone when it sent NASA astronauts to the International Space Station and back amid the pandemic.