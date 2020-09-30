Five new startups planned by Maruti Suzuki under the MAIL program…..

Maruti Suzuki has shortlisted five startups in the third batch of its accelerator program Mobility & Automobile Innovation Lab (MAIL).

The five startups in the latest batch include location tracking solutions provider Clean Slate, robotics company Peer Robotics, Vicara, a motion gesture and analytics recognition startup, AR/VR-powered customer engagement solution provider Hyper Reality and URJA, which provides IOT solution to monitor energy utilization at machine / device level.

The country’s largest carmaker launched MAIL in collaboration with GHV Accelerator to bring innovation in the automobile and mobility sector. The MAIL flagship initiative intends to “create an environment to nurture, foster and guide the early-stage start-ups,” said the company.

Commenting on the company’s efforts towards start-ups, Kenichi Ayukawa, managing director and chief executive officer, Maruti Suzuki, said, “The auto industry is extremely dynamic and faces new challenges frequently. The lookout for new technological aids to assist the industry and continue working efficiently is an ever-evolving task. Our flagship MAIL programme is now in its third cohort and in each round we come across several innovative ideas that solve real-life industrial challenges.”