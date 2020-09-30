Honda launches CB350 H’Ness as a rival to Royal Enfield Classic 350: Know the features and price

Honda Motors has launched its CB350 H’Ness in India. The bike is launched as a rival to Royal Enfield Classic 350.

The CB 350 is powered with 348.36 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine. It will 20.8 PS of maximum power at 5,500 rpm and 30 Nm of peak torque at 3,000 rpm.

Honda provides select torque control and dual-channel ABS with 310mm disc in the front and 240mm rear disc.

Also Read : University releases academic activity calendar for 2020-2021

The new CB350 gets a neo-classic LED headlight with DRLs, telescopic suspension and blackened alloy wheels.

The bike will be made available in two variants DLX and DLX Pro. The bike comes in six colours. However, the dual-tone colours will only be available with the Pro variant.

Prices of the CB350 start from around Rs 1.90 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).