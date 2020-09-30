“Intercept mission”; A supersonic boom from a Rafale jet sparks panic among people in Paris

Paris:- A massive bang that shook Paris and the surrounding area was caused by a sonic boom from a fighter jet. The noise was heard at about 12 noon and could be heard right across the city and into the suburbs, with hundreds of people taking to Twitter to ask what was going on. People living in the central parts of the city also reported feeling the ground tremble and seeing their windows shake. People stopped in the streets and shouted out to their neighbors to ask what was happening. The noise was also heard at Roland Garros stadium, where the delayed French Open tennis tournament is underway.

Some sort of explosion or very loud bang just heard in central Paris. No idea what it might have been pic.twitter.com/byk0IIw7uF — Rory Mulholland (@mulhollandrory) September 30, 2020

In a city scarred by repeated terror attacks, including a knife attack outside the former Charlie Hebdo offices just six days ago, many people’s thoughts turned initially to a bomb. Paris police have confirmed that the noise was caused by a sonic boom from a passing plane. The boom was apparently caused when the fighter jet breaking the sound barrier as it passed over Paris, and police have asked people to stop calling them to report the noise. Paris is normally a no-fly zone for military jets, which is why the noise took so many people by surprise, but the Armed Forces Minister Florence Parly confirmed that the jet was taking part in an “intercept mission” when it broke the sound barrier.